M. Kraus & Co Invests $11.27 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,267,000. L3Harris makes up about 6.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $209.99. 64,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,556. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.