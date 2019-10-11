MA Private Wealth Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,881,570. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

