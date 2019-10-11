Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAC. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Macerich and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macerich from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.19.

MAC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 93,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,377. Macerich has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 18,223 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $560,903.94. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,444.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,094. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

