Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

TUSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

TUSK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 195,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 495,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 82,895 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.