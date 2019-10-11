Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Up 153.3% in September

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the August 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55,566 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 73,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOAN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.28. 28,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,406. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.29. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 60.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

