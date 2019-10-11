Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $797,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $1,757,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $5,202,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

