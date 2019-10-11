Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp (CVE:MAE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 383500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Green Bay property covering 51.7 square kilometers located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

