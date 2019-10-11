Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ MRLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 919.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marlin Business Services (MRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.