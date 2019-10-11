Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given a $140.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.18. 1,623,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

