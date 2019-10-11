Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MARS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marston’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 114.57 ($1.50).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.54) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $777.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.70 ($1.72). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.14.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

