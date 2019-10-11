MassGrid Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, MassGrid has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $21.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,360.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.02192242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.06 or 0.02661824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00673249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00658338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00056252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00442433 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012091 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,301,416 coins and its circulating supply is 74,891,043 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

