Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $81.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Match Group has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.16 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,607.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Match Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

