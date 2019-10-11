Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

MTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

MTLS stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $925.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Materialise has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Materialise by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

