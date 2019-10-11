Maverick Chain (MVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,666.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $587,069.00 and approximately $5,666.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00201247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.01020927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

