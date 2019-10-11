MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 10,400 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $225,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,677 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Kishore Seendripu sold 10,500 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $235,830.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 21,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $436,590.00.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $22.68. 938,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,850. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

