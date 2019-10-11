M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON SAA opened at GBX 154.02 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.44. M&C Saatchi has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. M&C Saatchi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.21%.

In other news, insider Maurice N. Saatchi sold 770,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48), for a total value of £2,644,348.21 ($3,455,309.30). Also, insider Mickey Kalifa bought 27,985 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £74,999.80 ($98,000.52).

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.