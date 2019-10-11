Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,272,485,000 after acquiring an additional 402,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.76. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $161.82 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

