Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.95. 103,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,714. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $161.82 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.92 and its 200-day moving average is $205.76.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

