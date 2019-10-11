MCO Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. MCO has a market cap of $53.41 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be bought for $3.38 or 0.00040725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Coinnest and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00040689 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.24 or 0.06228522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016815 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Huobi, IDEX, Livecoin, Cashierest, BigONE, ABCC, YoBit, EXX, Bit-Z, DDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Liqui, Binance, LATOKEN, OKEx, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bithumb, Upbit and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.