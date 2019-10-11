Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,116 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10,405.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 307,276 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 160,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.13. 18,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,898. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

