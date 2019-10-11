Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,082,000 after buying an additional 552,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,041,000 after buying an additional 162,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,983,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,384,000 after buying an additional 110,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,491,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,887,000 after buying an additional 1,402,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.71. 329,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $121.21.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

