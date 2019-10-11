Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 8,986 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,277,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 915,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,984,000 after buying an additional 99,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $117,571.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. 5,776,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,505,604. The stock has a market cap of $220.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

