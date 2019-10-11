Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Up 5%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.48, 569,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,048,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLA. UBS Group began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

Get Medallia alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, Director Douglas M. Leone bought 399,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $11,227,331.80. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $34,470,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.