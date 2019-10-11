Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $37,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $65,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

