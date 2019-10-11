MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MEGGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MEGGY remained flat at $$15.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

About MEGGITT PLC/ADR

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

