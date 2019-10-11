MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MGTX. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

MGTX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 4,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,408. The firm has a market cap of $493.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 39.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2,008.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,050 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,537,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 136.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

