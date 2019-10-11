Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Holdings Raised by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Meritage Homes worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.02 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $390,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $314,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,425 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,523. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

