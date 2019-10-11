Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTOR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 880,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.28. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Meritor during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Meritor by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Meritor by 45.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.