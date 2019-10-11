Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

MCB stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $318.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.36. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

