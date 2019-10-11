MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the August 30th total of 9,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 2,525,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,312. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 659,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,334,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

