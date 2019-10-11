MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $7,926.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.