Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $138.00 at KeyCorp

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.63.

MAA traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.76. 1,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average of $118.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $134.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,060.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

