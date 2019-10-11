Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.38. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 47 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $20.93 million during the quarter.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.