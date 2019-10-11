Mincoin Market Cap Achieves $123,192.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded up 155% against the US dollar. Mincoin has a total market cap of $123,192.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,891,701 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

