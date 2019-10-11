Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been given a $130.00 price target by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $118.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. 344,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,628. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $71,268,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $6,367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,360 shares of company stock valued at $82,651,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,405,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.