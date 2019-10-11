MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.20

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and traded as high as $19.28. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 763 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.58.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

