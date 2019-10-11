Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $320.80

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $320.80 and traded as high as $331.00. Mitsui & Co Ltd shares last traded at $329.59, with a volume of 559 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.83 and a 200-day moving average of $320.80. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Mitsui & Co Ltd alerts:

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $13.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.