MKM Partners Drops Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Equities researchers at MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 67,610,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,645,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,265 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $2,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,049.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 848,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,376,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 762,987 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.