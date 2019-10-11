Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT (LON:MIG4) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) fell 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.38 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.92), 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.02 ($0.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.95%.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

