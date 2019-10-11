Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.20. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 96,159 shares.

MBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

