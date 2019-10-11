Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust (LON:MTE)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), approximately 17,671 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 5,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,017.50 ($13.30).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,039.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 898.11. The company has a market capitalization of $169.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 39.65 and a quick ratio of 39.65.

About Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust (LON:MTE)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

