Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY) traded down 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 272,949 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 125,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $19.49 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

Monument Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Malaysia and Australia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper, sulfur, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

