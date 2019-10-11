Morgan Stanley Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $59.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.98. 623,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,900. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,403,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,763,000 after purchasing an additional 577,994 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,056,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,961,000 after purchasing an additional 850,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

