Morgan Stanley Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $547.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $553.00 to $547.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $500.60.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $420.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3,912.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

