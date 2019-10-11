Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

MPAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 11,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,949. The company has a market capitalization of $288.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.