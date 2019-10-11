Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Myokardia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 3,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,611. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.05. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $209,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,183,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,751 shares of company stock worth $3,326,603. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $92,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $13,523,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 102.5% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,094 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.