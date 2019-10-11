Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Down 5.4%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.75, 998,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,148,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of research firms have commented on NBRV. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,977 shares of company stock worth $119,951 and have sold 21,773 shares worth $45,186. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 91,869 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

