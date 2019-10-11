NANJCOIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,246.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One NANJCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, HitBTC and BiteBTC. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $459,876.00 and $4,246.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00201560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.01016972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00088165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog.

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

