National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Shares Up 0.5%

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.84 ($1.30) and last traded at A$1.84 ($1.30), 3,435,775 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,470,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.83 ($1.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00.

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

