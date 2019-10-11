Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $147.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 194,751 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

